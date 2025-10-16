Man kills daughter while fighting with wife in Mumbai's Vakola area

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly thrashing his daughter to death and injuring his wife in Santacruz in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Shivnagar, the Vakola police station official added.

"There was a scuffle between the man, identified as Suleman Hujra, and his wife Nasimbano. He thrashed her and their daughter Ashagari and then fled. The two were taken to civic-run VN Desai hospital where Ashagari died during treatment," he said.

A case was registered against Suleman Hujra and efforts are on to nab him, he added. PTI DC BNM