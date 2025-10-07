Man kills elder brother, sister in-law over land dispute in Odisha's Sundargarh

Rourkela, Oct 7 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his elder brother and the latter's wife over a land dispute in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said.

The deceased were identified as N M Munda (57) and his wife Shobha Munda (50). The incident took place at Chirubeda village in Bishra block of the district on Monday night, the police said.

According to the police, Namjang Munda (35) of the village hacked to death his elder brother N M Munda and sister-in-law Shobha over a long-standing land dispute among the brothers.

Getting information from locals, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused Namjang. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is on, a police officer said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG