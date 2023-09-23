Man kills elderly father in UP’s Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A man allegedly thrashed his 80-year-old father to death in this district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Shuklapur village under Antu police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Jitendra Singh said.

Jagdamba Prasad Shukla was seriously injured after being attacked with a stick by his son Vinod Shukla, who was under the influence of alcohol, the SHO said.

He was taken to the Medical College, from where the doctors referred him to SRN Prayagraj after first aid. Jagdamba Shukla later succumbed to the injuries, Singh said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem and on the complaint of family members, a case has been registered against the accused son and the incident is being investigated. PTI COR CDN CK