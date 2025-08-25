Man kills elderly tribal woman for 'practising' witchcraft in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Aug 25 (PTI) An elderly tribal woman was killed by a neighbour for allegedly practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Ghanghori village under Ghatsila sub-division on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as Singo Kisku (75), a widow, was living alone when her neighbour, Krishna Hembram (33), entered her house and slit her throat with a sickle, the officer said.

A police team reached the spot after being informed by villagers and recovered the body lying in a pool of blood on Monday morning.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said.

The accused Krishna Hembram (33) was arrested and forwarded to judicial custody on Monday, he said.

Asked about the reason, police said the accused held the victim's black magic responsible for the death of his father and brother some time back and killed her. PTI BS RG