Man kills employer over salary dispute in Sohna, held

Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed allegedly by his employee in a dispute over salary in Sohna, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Rajiv Ojha, a native of Rajasthan. He used to run a grocery store in the Serenas Society in Dhunela, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the accused, Arjun Kumar (22), went to take his salary from Ojha, and an argument broke out between them. Following this, Kumar stabbed Ojha with a knife and fled, police said.

He had been working with Ojha for the past three months, they said.

Ojha's body was found in his flat on Saturday, and his daughter identified him, they said.

The police arrested Kumar, a resident of the village Barauli Khairgarh in the district of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He confessed to the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddhant Jain said.

"We have taken the accused on three days police remand after being produced in a city court. We are questioning the accused", DCP added.