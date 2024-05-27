Man kills ex-girlfriend in Gurugram for 'blackmailing' him over rape case

Gurugram, May 27 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a PG here over a rape case she had filed against him, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Police arrested the man after he informed them about the incident on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old deceased woman had come to meet the accused in his PG in Gurugram from Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, Suraj Verma (28) claimed that the woman had filed a rape case against him in 2023, and he got bail in the case after a "compromise" with her. Verma claimed that she was now trying to blackmail him, they said, adding that his claims were being probed.

Advertisment

"Both the accused and deceased were in a love affair and the woman had filed a rape case against the accused in Maharashtra last year," said Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of Sadar Police Station.

"The accused claimed that the woman was blackmailing him, but it is a matter of investigation. The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody," he said.

Verma and the deceased woman are both residents of Akola, Maharashtra. The accused was working in a private company and lived in a PG near Tikli village here, police said.

According to police, they got a call from Verma around 8 pm Saturday that he had killed a woman. A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying in the pool of blood and arrested Verma, who was in a washroom in the PG.

Police said the body was taken into custody and kept in the mortuary. After identifying the body, her family were informed, they said. PTO COR SKY SKY