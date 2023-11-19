Man kills father after argument over selling of land in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man on Sunday shot his father dead here following an argument over selling of land, police said.

The incident took place in the Sarai Baraulia village under the Ughaiti police station area.

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and started investigating the case, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chandra Sharma (56).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, who reached the spot, told reporters that Subhash was working in his farm along with his brother Sunil Sharma. At around 11.30 am, his son Sachin (22) reached the farm and an argument started between the two over selling of land.

The SSP said that during the argument, Sachin shot Subhash dead with a pistol and fled.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by family members, a case has been registered against Sachin and his associates, the SSP said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK