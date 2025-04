Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death in Mumbai's BKC area, a police official said on Monday.

Narsingh Mungoda allegedly murdered his father Raju Mungoda (65), a resident of Walmiki Nagar, on Sunday, the official said.

"Raju had come home drunk and assaulted his wife. Enraged at seeing his mother getting beaten up, Narsingh stabbed Raju with a kitchen knife. He has been arrested for murder," the BKC official said. PTI ZA BNM