Man kills father and grandfather in Mumbai chawl, held

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old drug addict has been arrested for brutally killing his father and grandfather, and seriously injuring his uncle over a petty issue at a tenement in Andheri area, police said on Wednesday.

According to MIDC police, the accused, Chetan Manoj Bhatre, attacked his father, grandfather, and uncle with a knife at their residence in Santoshimata chawl on Tuesday night.

His father, Manoj Bhatre (57), and grandfather, Babu Bhatre (79), died on the spot. His uncle, Anil Babu Bhatre (54), sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

An offence has been registered at the MIDC police station. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary probe, police found that the accused is a drug addict. He was allegedly subjected to frequent harassment and abuse by his father and grandfather. Frustrated by the ongoing mistreatment, he attacked all three family members, the official added.