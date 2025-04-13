Man kills father, brother following dispute over division of harvest in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur, Apr 13 (PTI) The aide of a village head and his 75-year-old father were allegedly shot dead in the Kurebhar area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday following a dispute over division of wheat harvest, police said.

The murders took place in the Juda Patti village. The victims have been identified as Satyaprakash Yadav (47), the aide of a village head, and his father Kanshiram Yadav.

They were allegedly shot dead by Ajay Yadav, the younger brother of Satyaprakash Yadav.

Ajay Yadav first shot at his brother outside before entering the house and firing at his father, the police said.

The victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre (Kurebhar) from where they referred to the Government Medical College. Doctors at the medial college later declared them brought dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stemmed from a dispute over the division of wheat harvested from the family farm.

Ajay Yadav's wife had gone to demand a share of the produce but was allegedly spurned by the victims. Enraged, Ajay Yadav opened fire at his father and brother after an altercation, the police said.

Kurebhar SHO Ravindra Singh said an FIR had been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kanshiram Yadav's daughter.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.