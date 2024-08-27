Man kills father, commits suicide soon after in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his father with an axe and later committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan's Churu, police on Tuesday said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hamirwas Madan Lal Bishnoi said that Man Singh (35) allegedly killed his father Mahendra Singh (60) on Monday over some domestic dispute.

The officer said that bodies of both were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against Man Singh and investigation in under progress, he said.