Man kills father-in-law in Ulhasnagar

Thane: A 52-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his son-in-law over a domestic dispute in Ulhasnagar town of the district, police said on Thursday.

Accused Bolasingh Jagdishsingh Bhawar (35), a resident of Jalgaon, was absconding, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Sushilsingh Gound Sardar. The incident took place on Wednesday when Bhawar arrived at his in-laws' residence to take his wife and children back home to Jalgaon, the official said.

The couple were apparently living apart due to domestic quarrels.

"When the victim refused to let his daughter and grandchildren leave with the accused, a heated argument broke out between the two men," the police officer said. "Bhawar allegedly picked up a wooden log and repeatedly struck Sardar," he added.

The latter died on the spot.

As Sardar's wife attempted to intervene, Bhawar allegedly assaulted her too, before fleeing.

A case was registered against him under sections 103(1) (murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," said the official.

