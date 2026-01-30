Man kills father-in-law in Jharkhand’s Palamu, probe underway

Medininagar, Jan 30 (PTI) A man stabbed his father-in-law to death and attacked his wife and sister-in-law in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Gamharia village within Chhatrapur police station limits on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Yadav, they said.

Chhatrapur police station officer in-charge Prashant Prasad said, "Yadav's son-in-law Lavkush, a migrant labourer, returned from Delhi on Thursday and went to his in-laws’ house. Initially, he had an altercation with his wife, Pooja, over some issues. When his father-in-law intervened, Lavkush, in a fit of anger, stabbed him to death." When his wife and sister-in-law tried to save their father, he attacked both of them, causing serious injuries.

The accused is absconding, and efforts are on to arrest him, the OC said.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Medinirai Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.