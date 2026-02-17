Man kills father-in-law in UP's Hardoi: Police

Hardoi (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son-in-law in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, while the victim's sister was injured in the attack, police said.

Deceased Ashok Babu alias Pinna, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Shahjahanpur, was returning home on a motorcycle with his sister, Alka, after offering prayers at the Hanumat Dham Ramtal temple, officials said.

Near a canal close to Hathauda village in the Pachdevra police station area, accused Manmohan alias Mannu of the village allegedly intercepted them.

The accused allegedly assaulted Babu with a hockey stick, repeatedly hitting on his head and body. The victim collapsed on the spot, while his sister was injured in the incident.

Babu was rushed to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Circle Officer, Shahabad, Alok Raj Narayan said a case has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the accused. PTI COR ABN RC