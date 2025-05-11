Man kills father-in-law over debt; held

Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly hammering his 65-year-old father-in-law to death over a monetary dispute in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

Gautam Fulzhele attacked Janardan Damke with a hammer when he was asleep on on May 5.

According to police, Damke had borrowed money from his daughter Swati, Gautam's wife, which triggered the dispute.

Damke died during treatment on Saturday.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested Fulzele, an official said.