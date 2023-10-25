Man kills father over land dispute in UP

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A man allegedly strangled his 70-year-old father here in a state of inebriation following a dispute over ancestral land, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Sahilwa village under the Dostpur police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

Police said Mohammad Habib had a dispute with his son Mukhtar Sheikh over their ancestral land.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Kumar Srivastava said Mukhtar came home in an inebriated state and fought with his father over the land.

Advertisment

The argument soon escalated and Mukhtar strangled Habib, he said.

According to police, Mukhtar works as a labourer in Mumbai and had come home three days ago.

Srivastava said the body underwent a post-mortem examination and a probe was underway. PTI COR CDN IJT