Man kills father over property dispute in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 65-year-old father over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Vivek Vihar locality of Adarsh Mandi area. The accused, Vikas, hit his father Vinod kumar Gupta with a blunt object, they said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim's wife Urmila and the accused was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The incident was a fallout of property dispute, the police added.