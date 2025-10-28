Man kills father, surrenders before police

Nagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, a habitual offender, allegedly killed his father here on Tuesday by hitting him on the head with a crowbar, police said.

The incident took place at Hanuman Nagar in Bhandewadi area of the city.

Pawan alias Negi Armorikar allegedly attacked his father Narayan Armorikar (52) with a crowbar around 1 pm following an argument over money for liquor, an official said.

Pawan, who has eight criminal cases including murder registered against him, had been recently released from jail.

After attacking his father fatally, he surrendered at Pardi Police Station. A fresh case of murder was registered against him, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK