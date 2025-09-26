Man kills father with sickle in drunken brawl in UP's Banda, arrested

Banda (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his father with a sickle during a drunken brawl in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Circle Officer (Naraini) Krishan Kant Tripathi said the incident took place in Ghazipur village, where the accused, Anil Nishad, allegedly, under the influence of alcohol, attacked his father Babbbu Nishad (45) multiple times on the hand and abdomen.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital by police, but was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said.

Tripathi added that a case of murder has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem.