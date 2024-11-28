Man kills former Mumbai cop in Sindhudurg district, calls police to admit to crime

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his relative, a 55-year-old former assistant police sub-inspector, in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district after an argument and then called police to inform he had committed the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The incident came to light in the morning when the accused, Siddhivinayak Pednekar (24), called the Sindhudurg police control room on their number 112 and told them he had killed his relative, he said.

According to the official, the deceased, Vinod Achrekar, served as an assistant sub-inspector in the Mumbai police and had taken voluntarily retirement.

For the last couple of years, the former cop had been staying at his native village Kolshiwarchi Wadi under Kankavli taluka of the coastal district, around 475km from Mumbai, he said.

On Wednesday evening Achrekar called Pednekar, a relative, for dinner at his residence, where they also consumed liquor, the official said.

During the dinner, Achrekar and his relative had a heated argument over some issue. The argument took an ugly turn when Pednekar picked up a spade and attacked Achrekar, inflicting serious head injuries to the latter, he said.

In the morning, Pednekar himself informed police about the murder after which a team rushed to the spot and found Achrekar lying motionless, the official said.

The former cop was declared dead after medical examination, he said.

A case of murder was registered at the Kankavali police station and accused Pednekar was apprehended, the official added. PTI DC RSY