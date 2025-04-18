Man kills four family members: MP HC commutes death penalty to life imprisonment

Jabalpur, Apr 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has commuted the death penalty awarded to a man for killing four members of his family to life imprisonment citing his intoxicated condition at the time of committing the act and the presence of a surviving minor son who needs to be taken care of.

Jitendra Purviya was sentenced to death by a trial court for killing his wife Sunita, father Jalam Singh, mother Sharda and son Siddhant on May 16, 2019 in Simreghat village in the state's Raisen district.

In its order of Thursday, a division bench of Justices Vivek Agrawal and Devnarayan Mishra said, "We are of the opinion that facts and circumstances, namely, intoxicated condition of the man at the time of the incident as well as existence of a surviving minor son is to be taken care of." These outweigh the justification for death penalty and there are sufficient mitigating circumstances to commute it to life imprisonment, the bench observed.

"The conviction of the man for an offence punishable under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 (1-b) (a) and 27 of Arms Act is upheld. However, sentence awarded to him is modified by setting aside the death penalty," the HC order stated.

On September 19, 2022, Additional Session Judge in Raisen's Bareli had sentenced him to death under IPC section 302, three years in jail under Section 25(1-b)(a) and five years rigorous imprisonment under Section 27 of Arms Act.

Purviya had appealed against the order.

As per the prosecution, on May 16, 2019, complainant Ranjana Bai heard the sound of a firearm as well as Sunita raising an alarm at around 1:30-2am about Purviya attacking her and others with a gun and an axe.

When the complainant and her son arrived at the place, Purviya was beating up Sunita, Jalam Singh, Siddhant and Sharda, as per the prosecution.

He also tried to attack the complainant and her son when they tried to stop Purviya.

Sunita and Sharda were killed on the spot, while Jalam Singh and Siddhant succumbed to injuries later.

Puviya fled from the scene of crime with his gun and axe before neighbours could rush to the house but was held later, as per the prosecution.