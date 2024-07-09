Man kills friend after argument in Gurugram, held

Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend with a cricket bat in the new Palam Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased as Bhoop Singh, a native of Fatehabad district, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Singh's brother, the incident occurred Monday night when Singh and his friend Anish (24) were drinking together in a house nearby.

The complainant and his wife heard some noise and reached the house to find Singh lying on the floor and Anish holding the cricket bat, police said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed Singh to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Based on Singh's brother's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station, and Anish was arrested on Tuesday morning. The bat used to kill Singh was also recovered.

During the initial investigation, the police found that an argument broke out between Anish and Singh, who were drinking with a few other associates, a police spokesperson said.

The argument turned violent, and Anish hit Singh with the cricket bat on his head, he said.

The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.