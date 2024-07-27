Man kills friend, self in Rajasthan's Salumbar

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly slit his friend's throat with a sword and later turned the weapon on himself in Rajasthan's Salumbar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused Fateh Singh was cornered in a hilly area by the police and locals late on Friday. Despite attempts to persuade him to surrender, Singh slit his throat, Superintendent of Police Arshad Ali said.

"He was rushed to a hospital where he died," he said.

Singh had gone into hiding after he murdered Shankar Lal Meghwal (40), a teacher.

Meghwal was standing near a shop late on Thursday when Singh attacked him with a sword, the police said.

He also injured Meghwal's father Dal Chand (60), who had come to his son's rescue, before fleeing to the forest area.

Chand is undergoing treatment.

The police said Singh suspected Meghwal performed witchcraft that led to losses in his business.

Locals of Meghwal basti, where both lived, claimed Meghwal and Singh were good friends till a year ago, Ali said.

They shared an interest in witchcraft, he added.