Man kills girlfriend by assaulting her with hammer

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have arrested a 44-year-old man for killing his girlfriend by hitting her with a hammer, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at a lodge in Rukadi Phata area on Thursday.

Adamgaus Pathan, the accused, had been arrested in 2018 for the alleged murder of his wife, but was acquitted by the court, said an official of Hatkanangle police station.

As per the preliminary probe, he checked into a lodge with his girlfriend Suman Suresh Sargar (38). They had an argument over a financial issue, and Pathan allegedly hit her with a hammer multiple times.

Police rushed to the spot after lodge employees alerted them, and found Pathan in the room with a bottle of poison by his side. He had allegedly written a suicide note in Sargar's name to make it look like she committed suicide, the official said.

During the interrogation, he confessed to killing her over a financial dispute.

He was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including for murder, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK