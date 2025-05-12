Man kills grandfather over land dispute in UP’s Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 75-year-old man was thrashed to death by his grandson over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, police said on Monday The accused, Sachin Pawar (29) has been arrested, they said.

Pawar attacked his grandfather, Satyaveer Singh, a resident of Patti Madan town, with a stick late Saturday night in a dispute over the division of family property, they said.

The injured was taken to a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tikri and later referred to Meerut. However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way to Meerut, they said.

A case has been registered against Pawar on the complaint of the deceased's son Lokendra, Circle Officer (Baraut) Vijay Kumar said, adding that the accused was arrested on Sunday night.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.