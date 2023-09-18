Man kills himself after murdering wife in Kerala

Kollam, Sep 18 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband on Monday at Parippally near here, after which he slit his throat and jumped into a nearby well, police said.

Nadeera, a Pallickal resident was killed this morning at an Akshaya Kendra where she works.

Police said her husband set her on fire after pouring a flammable liquid at her workplace.

"He escaped from there and slit his throat after which he jumped into a nearby well and died," police said.

No one else was injured in the incident, police added.

Raheem was released on bail four days ago in a domestic abuse case filed by Nadeera and another case registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

He was arrested under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 308 A (attempt to commit culpable homicide) under the Indian Penal Code.

Police suspect domestic abuse and related incidents to be the reasons behind Raheem's actions. PTI RRT RRT SS