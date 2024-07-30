Man kills his brother, niece over business dispute in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A man shot dead his brother and niece over a business dispute in the Nihogi area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when 50-year-old Sripal was shot dead by his brother Sohanlal and his son Vishal, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

Hearing Sripal's screams, his 20-year-old daughter Saraswati rushed out and she too was shot, Meena said.

Both victims died on the spot, the SP added.

According to the police, the brothers were in mustard oil business and there was a dispute between them over its sale a few days ago.

The assailants used a licensed gun and a country-made pistol in the crime, Meena said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that the accused are currently on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, the SP added. PTI COR ABN NSM ABN NSM MNK MNK