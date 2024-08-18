Man kills his father for refusing to massage his feet; held

Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) Enraged by his 62-year-old father's refusal to massage his feet, a 33-year-old man allegedly beaten him to death in their house in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Kushal alias Inga Shende, was arrested following the incident on Saturday evening in Nawabpura area, an official said.

Kushal, who has a criminal past, kicked and punched his father Dattatreya Shende in his chest, stomach, ribs, and head after the latter turned down his request to massage his feet, the official said.

Shende's elder son, Pranav, unsuccessfully tried to intervene but was threatened by Kushal.

Pranav rushed to his neighbour's house to seek help, but when he returned, the old man was lying unconscious with severe injuries. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, the official added.

Kushal was arrested on the charge of murder. A court remanded him in police custody till Monday.