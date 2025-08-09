Man kills his father in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his father by attacking him with a knife and an axe in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, officials said on Saturday. He was later apprehended by police.

In Kulkumhari village on Friday evening, Gorelal (35), in a drunken state, allegedly attacked his father Nandlal Kushwaha (60) with a knife and an axe and seriously injured him, who was declared dead by doctors in the hospital, Kotwali Dehat SHO Anoop Dubey said.

No one else was at the house when Nandlal was attacked, they said.

The officer said Gorelal is an achohol addict and he had an argument with his father in an inebriated state, after which he allegedly committed the crime, the officer said.

Nandlal's body has been sent for post-mortem, Dubey said.