Man kills his mother in a fit of rage in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his mother and seriously injured his sister by attacking them with a sickle in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, police said, adding that the accused was said to be suffering from mental distress.

The accused, Amit (35), had a heated argument with his mother Ramrati (60) and sister Sangeeta (25) on Friday night, officials said. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked both with a sickle, leaving them critically injured.

Family members rushed the victims to the district hospital, where Ramrati succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while Sangeeta remains in the hospital.

Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Chauhan said the accused was arrested on Saturday and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the accused had been suffering from depression for some time, and was undergoing treatment, the police said.