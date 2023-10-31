Man kills his wife over family dispute; held

Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife in Tekdi village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

A police official said the accused Amit Bhoyar allegedly fatally stabbed his wife Duleshwari in a fit of rage during an argument between his mother and the victim in the morning.

Notably, the duo had married against the wishes of their families earlier this year. They used to quarrel frequently over financial issues, the official added.

After the murder, Bhoyar surrendered himself to the police. Police have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NSK