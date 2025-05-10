Man kills his wife over property dispute

Thane, May 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over a property dispute in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Anand Tulsiram Suryavanshi, fatally attacked his wife, Surekha (47), with a sharp weapon on the night of May 9 at their house in Ulhasnagar, as per the FIR.

The victim's son stated that his mother had opposed the proposed transfer of the ownership of their house to his uncle, which led to arguments between her and Anand Suryavanshi.

Police are searching for the accused, who is on the run. PTI COR NSK