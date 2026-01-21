Man kills labourer friend for refusing to buy liquor for him; held

Latur, Jan 21 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old labourer friend by hitting a floor tile on his head for refusing to buy liquor for him in Latur city of Maharashtra, following which he was arrested, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in the old railway line road area, a locality known for rampant illicit liquor sale.

"The accused, Yogesh Munde, hit his friend Anil Zodpe on his head with a floor tile for refusing to offer liquor. The victim died on the spot," a police official said.

The father-in-law of the deceased lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station, based on which the police arrested him. He will be produced in a local court on Thursday, the police said. PTI COR NP