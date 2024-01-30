Man kills 'lover' after dispute in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), Jan 30 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly killed a woman he claimed was his "lover" after a scuffle at a farmhouse in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Tuesday, police said.

The alleged incident occurred in the Talera area, they said.

The accused called the police control room around 5 pm and claimed that he had killed his "lover" and also said her body was at a farmhouse in Ballop village, said Harish Sharma, a sub-inspector at Talera police station.

The police later found the woman lying in the bed of a room in the farmhouse, he added.

The accused was also found bleeding from a cut on his vein that he had inflicted himself, the police said.

He was rushed to a local hospital from where doctors referred him to MBS Hospital in Kota, they added.

Sharma said the man is undergoing treatment and two guards have been deployed to watch over him. The victim's body has been sent to a mortuary for a post-mortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the woman was suffocated to death after a scuffle as she had no injury marks on her body, the police said.

The actual cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem, Sharma said.

The background and matrimonial status of the accused and the victim is yet to be ascertained, he added.

The owner of the farmhouse where the incident occurred is also yet to be contacted, the police said. PTI COR AS SZM