Man kills married woman, commits suicide

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead the married woman he was in love with and ended his own life in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Akulkheda village of Chopda taluka, said an official.

The woman's husband told police that when his daughter returned home from school in the morning, she saw her mother Anita Patil and another person lying in a pool of blood.

The girl called her father, who rushed home and informed the police.

According to the preliminary investigation, Anita and Devanand Dhangar, a young man from Shirpur, had met through Instagram a few days ago and their acquaintance turned into a love affair.

However, since Anita had been avoiding Dhangar for the past few days, they had an argument, which led to the murder. Dhangar then allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Further probe is on, the official said.