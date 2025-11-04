Man kills minor pregnant girlfriend in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Nov 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his minor pregnant girlfriend by slitting her throat with an axe in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Purana Raidih village under the Raidih police station.

The deceased girl was originally a resident of Chhattisgarh state, they said.

Raidih police station in-charge, Sandeep Kumar Yadav, said, "The incident occurred in Purana Raidih village this morning. The deceased was a minor and pregnant. She was killed by her boyfriend, Suman Yadav (19). The accused slit her throat with an axe. We have arrested the accused and also recovered the murder weapon." The police officer said that during initial interrogation, the accused had confessed to the crime and told them that he had killed his girlfriend in a fit of anger.

The officer said that an investigation has been initiated in connection with the case, and the actual reason for the murder is being ascertained.

The district Civil Surgeon Dr Shambhu N Choudhary told PTI that a post-mortem examination of the victim has been conducted. She was approximately five months pregnant." PTI RPS RPS RG