Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman was on Wednesday killed by her son in Shamli district over a dispute, police said.

Shajo was attacked by Shoban, 26, with a spade and died on the spot. The accused has been arrested, police said.

According to police, the duo had a heated argument over a petty issue in their house in Chosana town in the Jhinjhana area of Shamli. PTI COR ABN RHL RHL