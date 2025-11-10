Man kills mother, brother after argument in Andhra’s West Godavari: Police

Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 10 (PTI) A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother and younger brother to death following a heated argument here in West Godavari district, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as G Srinivas, attacked his mother, Mahalakshmi (60), and brother, Ravi Teja (33), late on Sunday night and later surrendered to the police, they said.

“Srinivas killed his mother and younger brother by stabbing them to death,” a police official told PTI.

According to police, Srinivas alleged that his mother always supported his younger brother and that their “continued harassment” drove him to commit the crime.

Both of them died on the spot from their injuries, police said.

Srinivas has been arrested and booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the double murder. Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI MS STH SSK