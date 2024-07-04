Man kills mother, brother with son's help in Bihar's Siwan

Siwan (Bihar), Jul 4 (PTI) A man stabbed his mother and younger brother to death with the help of his son over a trivial issue in Bihar's Siwan district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, Awadesh Shah and his son were arrested on murder charges immediately after the incident.

A statement issued by Siwan police said, "The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Awadesh was fighting with his mother Sushila Devi and younger brother Suraj over some trivial issue at their house in Baletha village, under the jurisdiction of Muffasil Police station area." "Awadesh's son also joined the melee and sided with his father. The duo stabbed Sushila Devi and Suraj to death. Police immediately reached the scene and arrested the father and son," the statement added.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR PKD MNB