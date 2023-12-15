Man kills mother in Haryana, travels in train to UP with body in suitcase

Prayagraj: Police on Friday arrested a man with a suitcase packed with the body of his mother, whom he had allegedly killed in Haryana and then travelled here by train to dispose of the corpse at Sangam, an official said.

Advertisment

On December 13, Himanshu, a resident of Haryana’s Hisar district, asked for Rs 5,000 from his mother Pratima Devi (42). When she refused, a fight broke out between them and Himanshu strangled her to death, DCP (city) Deepak Bhukar said.

The same evening, he packed Devi’s body in a suitcase and came to Prayagraj by train. He had planned to dispose of the corpse in the Sangam, he said.

When the police of Daraganj police station were patrolling Sangam area, adjacent to the riverfront, this morning, they found the movement of Himanshu, carrying a suitcase, suspicious, DCP Bhukar said.

Advertisment

When the team searched the suitcase, Devi’s body was found stuffed inside it, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and Haryana Police has been informed about the incident, the DCP said, adding that Himanshu's sister and father have also been informed.

Devi worked in a cotton mill in Hisar, he said.

A case has been registered against Himanshu and he has been sent to jail, police said.