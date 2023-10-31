Man kills mother, minor daughter in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his mother and minor daughter in their house here on Tuesday, police said.

Jagdev Singh alias Michael fled the scene of the crime and efforts are on to arrest him, they said.

Quoting preliminary information, a police official said Singh attacked his 60-year-old mother Kamla Devi and his three-month-old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Morchapur village in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu at around 5 pm.

Police along with forensic teams are at the spot and further details are awaited, the official said. PTI TAS RHL