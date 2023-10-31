Man kills mother, three-month-old daughter in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 60-year-old mother and three-month-old daughter in their house here on Tuesday, police said.

Accused Jagdev Singh alias Michael, who fled the house after the incident, was arrested within three hours, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

Singh attacked his mother Kamla Devi and his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Morchapur village in the Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu around 5 pm, the SSP said.

On getting the information, police teams rushed to the spot, Kumar said, adding that all the police check points in entire area were put on high alert while multiple police teams were formed to arrest the fleeing accused.

Singh has been arrested and further investigation is on, the SSP said. PTI TAS RPA