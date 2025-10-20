Man kills nephew in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his nephew with a sharp-edged weapon in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said on Monday.

SHO of Duddhi Swatantra Kumar Singh said that on Sunday evening, Chhattu Singh (46), a resident of Nagwan village, allegedly stabbed his nephew, Jeet Singh (19), to death with a sharp-edged weapon.

He said that Jeet was sitting at the door of his house when his uncle allegedly stabbed him with a sword.

The SHO said that six months ago, one of the accused's sons died in a motorcycle accident. Jeet was driving the motorcycle at the time of the accident, and the accused held Jeet responsible for his son's death.

Furthermore, there was a property dispute between the two families.

According to family members, he had threatened them several times. He added that a case was registered against the accused in this connection, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK