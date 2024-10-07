Man kills nephew over money dispute in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A man allegedly shot dead his nephew over money related dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday, The incident took place in Tilausa village of Kamasin area on late Sunday when Devicharan Gupta in an inebriated state shot his nephew Jitendra (30) alias Kallu with his licensed gun, Kamasin Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Maurya said.

Gupta fled from the spot after the incident and efforts are underway to nab him, Maurya said.

According to the SHO, Jitendra was sentenced to seven years in prison by the court for killing his wife and was released on bail from the High Court six months ago.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and an investigation is launched in the matter, he added.

