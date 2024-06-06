Man kills niece and nephew, jumps before moving train in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed his niece and one-year-old nephew to death before committing suicide by jumping before a moving train here, police said on Thursday.

He also allegedly attacked his brother's wife who is currently undergoing treatment at SMA hospital here, they added.

The incident occurred in the Jhotwara area Wednesday late night when Raghuveer Singh allegedly attacked his brother Laxman's wife Shakuntala with a knife after a heated argument with her, the police said.

He also allegedly attacked the couple's one-year-old son son Suryapratap and daughter Divyanshi (12), they said.

Shakuntala and her children were rushed to the SMA hospital, where the two children succumbed to their injuries, while she is under treatment, the police said.

After the attack, Singh fled the scene and allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train near Kanakpura here, they added.

The police said the accused's brother was not present in the house at the time of the incident.

Primary investigation revealed that both the brothers were embroiled in a property dispute, which led to Singh's confrontation with Laxman's wife, ultimately resulting in the violent outburst, they said. PTI SDA RPA