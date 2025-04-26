Man kills parents in Andhra Pradesh over property dispute

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), April 26 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his parents by running a tractor over them in Vizianagaram district on Saturday, over a property dispute.

Vizianagaram district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal said P Raja Sekhar ran a tractor over his parents P Appala Naidu and P Jayamma around 4:30 pm today.

“They have a property and the son wanted to sell it. He wanted a share of that but the father was unwilling to share it with him,” Jindal told PTI.

On Saturday, Raja Sekhar brought an excavator to level the property but Naidu rejected the idea and sent it, leaving his son enraged.

Following this, Raja Sekhar ran over his father and mother with a tractor and fled the scene, police said, adding that the property was also under debt.

Meanwhile, police are on the hunt for Raja Sekhar and have registered a case.

