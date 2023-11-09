Man kills partner in Delhi hotel, hangs himself

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his girlfriend and later committed suicide in a hotel room in northeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Shorab (28) and Ayesha (27), they said.

"We got to know that Shorab and Ayesha booked an OYO room for four hours. When they did not open the door. The hotel staff informed police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Police said a half-page suicide note in Hindi was found lying on the bed next to Ayesha’s body claiming that the two were in a relationship and had decided to end their lives together.

An FIR of murder has been registered after autopsy and further investigation is in progress, they said. PTI BM NB NB