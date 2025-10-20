Man kills person who tried to rape his 10-year-old daughter

Phulbani, Oct 20 (PTI) A man allegedly killed a person who tried to rape his 10-year-old daughter, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Saturday when the girl had gone out with her father to bathe in a canal, they said.

After finishing their bath in the canal near their village in the Parjang police station area, the girl walked a short distance away to relieve herself.

A 27-year-old man allegedly attacked the girl that time. Hearing her cries for help, her father rushed to the spot and struck the assailant with a rock lying nearby, killing him on the spot, police said.

Later, the father surrendered at the police station, they said.