Man kills pregnant wife in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Jul 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old pregnant woman and a mother of three was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Aurontoli village under Mahuadanr police station area on Wednesday night, police added.

Mahuadanr DSP Himanshu Chandra Manjhi said, "Prima facie, it appears that the woman was beaten to death and then an attempt was made to hang her body with the help of a saree." The deceased was identified as Saroj Minz. Her husband Amit Lakra has been arrested, he said.

According to villagers, Lakra had broken his wife's hand under influence of alcohol on Wednesday afternoon. At night, a scuffle broke out again during which the husband beat his wife to death, villagers told police. PTI SAN MNB