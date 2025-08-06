Man kills relative with country-made gun over gold jewellery in Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old man shot his relative dead with a country-made gun in Vizianagaram district over a dispute involving gold jewellery, said a police official on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram district superintendent of police Vakul Jindal said Simma Appa Rao murdered his mother-in-law's brother S Appa Rao (60) around 5 pm on Tuesday at Musiram village of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram, as the latter was allegedly not returning his jewels.

"Simma Appa Rao came in an auto rickshaw from Pathavalasa village of K Kotapadu mandal in Anakapalli district on Tuesday evening to Musiram and killed Appa Rao," Jindal told PTI.

According to the police, Simma Appa Rao's wife had passed away a year ago and was left with a daughter. Following his wife's death, he saved her gold jewellery with his relative Appa Rao.

Recently, his daughter attained puberty and as per local custom, Simma Appa Rao wanted to celebrate the occasion and asked his uncle to return the jewels. Instead, Appa Rao demanded that his relative come with the local sarpanch, which provoked Simma Appa Rao and led to murder, police said.

Jindal said Simma Appa Rao is on the run and it is illegal to own country-made guns.

Police registered a case under BNS Section 103 and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. PTI STH KH